Is GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.57, and it changed around $0.24 or 4.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.04B. GDRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.87, offering almost -669.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.42% since then. We note from GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.04 million.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

Instantly GDRX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.41% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.54 on Friday, 12/02/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -83.69% year-to-date, but still up 13.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) is 6.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.32 day(s).

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) estimates and forecasts

GoodRx Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.68 percent over the past six months and at a -17.65% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -55.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $185.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect GoodRx Holdings Inc. to make $204.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $194.89 million and $213.26 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.00%. GoodRx Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 94.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.03% per year for the next five years.

GDRX Dividends

GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.13% of GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares, and 84.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.42%. GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock is held by 226 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 22.34% of the shares, which is about 18.86 million shares worth $111.64 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.40% or 7.09 million shares worth $41.98 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.18 million shares worth $18.8 million, making up 3.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port held roughly 2.91 million shares worth around $17.23 million, which represents about 3.45% of the total shares outstanding.