Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In today’s recent session, 0.77 million shares of the Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.35, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.24M. IMPP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.70, offering almost -2671.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.71% since then. We note from Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.62 million.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Instantly IMPP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3790 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -83.40% year-to-date, but still down -1.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) is -14.78% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.15 day(s).

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.54% of Imperial Petroleum Inc. shares, and 2.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.76%. Imperial Petroleum Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Marshall Wace LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.42% of the shares, which is about 2.7 million shares worth $1.14 million.

MSD Partners, L.P., with 0.23% or 0.44 million shares worth $0.18 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 28708.0 shares worth $12060.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.