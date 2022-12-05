If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT)

In today’s recent session, 3.85 million shares of the ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.81, and it changed around $0.17 or 1.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.14B. CHPT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.44, offering almost -98.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.03% since then. We note from ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.96 million.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CHPT as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

Instantly CHPT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.59 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.90% year-to-date, but still down -2.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) is -10.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.03, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CHPT is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $46.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -289.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.11 percent over the past six months and at a 55.15% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -35.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 100.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $132.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings Inc. to make $160.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 99.50%.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 06.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.54% of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, and 54.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.78%. ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock is held by 462 institutions, with Linse Capital Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.28% of the shares, which is about 41.75 million shares worth $571.56 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.20% or 21.07 million shares worth $288.49 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 7.42 million shares worth $101.53 million, making up 2.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 6.36 million shares worth around $87.05 million, which represents about 1.87% of the total shares outstanding.