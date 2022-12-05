Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 6.18 million shares of the Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) were traded, and its beta was 2.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.25, and it changed around $0.05 or 4.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $315.90M. HUT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.50, offering almost -820.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.6% since then. We note from Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.57 million.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Instantly HUT has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -84.08% year-to-date, but still up 4.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) is -40.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.09 day(s).

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Hut 8 Mining Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.89 percent over the past six months and at a 766.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.90%.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 09 and November 14.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.70% of Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares, and 14.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.06%. Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock is held by 178 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.40% of the shares, which is about 2.73 million shares worth $3.64 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 1.35% or 2.63 million shares worth $3.5 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 5.7 million shares worth $12.09 million, making up 2.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF held roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $2.75 million, which represents about 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.