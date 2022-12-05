How To Invest In ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.35, and it changed around $0.13 or 10.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $87.10M. PRQR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.60, offering almost -537.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.74% since then. We note from ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 690.46K.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended PRQR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) trade information

Instantly PRQR has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4200 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -83.15% year-to-date, but still up 0.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) is 47.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.37, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 1.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRQR is forecast to be at a low of $0.80 and a high of $1.99. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -47.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 40.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) estimates and forecasts

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 71.97 percent over the past six months and at a 15.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 32.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 48.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $850k in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect ProQR Therapeutics N.V. to make $850k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 77.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.50%.

PRQR Dividends

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.77% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares, and 43.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.28%. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stock is held by 72 institutions, with Privium Fund Management B.V. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.50% of the shares, which is about 5.34 million shares worth $4.16 million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with 4.63% or 3.3 million shares worth $2.57 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.62 million shares worth $0.48 million, making up 0.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $0.34 million, which represents about 0.63% of the total shares outstanding.