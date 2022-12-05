GROV Stock Forecast 2022: Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. Remains Weak With A Downside Of -3.39%

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.59, and it changed around -$0.03 or -5.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $104.05M. GROV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.50, offering almost -2018.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -3.39% since then. We note from Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 438.93K.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GROV as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) trade information

Instantly GROV has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7450 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.03% year-to-date, but still down -16.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) is -46.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GROV is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1594.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -238.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) estimates and forecasts

GROV Dividends

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 11.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.87% of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. shares, and 21.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.54%. Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Sculptor Capital Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 22.36% of the shares, which is about 9.64 million shares worth $44.63 million.

StepStone Group LP, with 4.05% or 1.74 million shares worth $8.08 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Principal Global Multi Strategy Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.75 million shares worth $3.47 million, making up 1.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Global Multi Strategy Fd held roughly 15505.0 shares worth around $0.15 million, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.