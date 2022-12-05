Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 1.12 million shares of the Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) have been traded, and its beta is 3.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.08, and it changed around -$0.06 or -2.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $500.50M. GEVO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.30, offering almost -202.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.46% since then. We note from Gevo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.62 million.

Gevo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GEVO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gevo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Instantly GEVO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.23 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.00% year-to-date, but still down -1.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) is -0.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 46.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.82, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GEVO is forecast to be at a low of $2.30 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -765.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Gevo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.17 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 875.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Gevo Inc. to make $3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $54k and $232k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7,214.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,193.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 72.50%. Gevo Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 57.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

GEVO Dividends

Gevo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.98% of Gevo Inc. shares, and 51.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.62%. Gevo Inc. stock is held by 201 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.72% of the shares, which is about 25.42 million shares worth $52.63 million.

State Street Corporation, with 10.71% or 25.41 million shares worth $52.59 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 23.63 million shares worth $48.92 million, making up 9.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.62 million shares worth around $11.64 million, which represents about 2.37% of the total shares outstanding.