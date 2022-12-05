Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR)

In the last trading session, 1.52 million shares of the Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) were traded, and its beta was 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.59, and it changed around -$0.03 or -4.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $67.00M. VNTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.86, offering almost -384.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -1.69% since then. We note from Venator Materials PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 391.72K.

Venator Materials PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended VNTR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Venator Materials PLC is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) trade information

Instantly VNTR has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7406 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -76.77% year-to-date, but still down -17.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) is -31.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VNTR is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -238.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) estimates and forecasts

Venator Materials PLC share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -76.68 percent over the past six months and at a -5,300.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -166.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $565.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Venator Materials PLC to make $502.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $557 million and $535 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.30%. Venator Materials PLC earnings are expected to increase by 31.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.10% per year for the next five years.

VNTR Dividends

Venator Materials PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.83% of Venator Materials PLC shares, and 23.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.16%. Venator Materials PLC stock is held by 61 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.94% of the shares, which is about 8.52 million shares worth $17.72 million.

Russell Investments Group, Ltd., with 3.26% or 3.49 million shares worth $7.27 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

PGIM High Yield Fd and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 23.43 million shares worth $20.62 million, making up 21.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 8.52 million shares worth around $17.72 million, which represents about 7.94% of the total shares outstanding.