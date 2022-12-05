Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB)

In the last trading session, 1.47 million shares of the Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) were traded, and its beta was 0.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.16, and it changed around $0.0 or -4.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.05M. VERB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.80, offering almost -1025.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.5% since then. We note from Verb Technology Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.69 million.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

Instantly VERB has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1855 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -87.37% year-to-date, but still up 8.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) is -24.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.09 day(s).

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Verb Technology Company Inc. to make $4.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 53.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.30%.

VERB Dividends

Verb Technology Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.79% of Verb Technology Company Inc. shares, and 7.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.61%. Verb Technology Company Inc. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 33.33% of the shares, which is about 4.06 million shares worth $2.12 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.04% or 1.22 million shares worth $0.64 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.2 million shares worth $1.67 million, making up 26.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.73 million shares worth around $0.38 million, which represents about 5.97% of the total shares outstanding.