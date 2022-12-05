Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ)

In the last trading session, 18.84 million shares of the Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.98, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $424.37M. SKLZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.17, offering almost -937.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.31% since then. We note from Skillz Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.60 million.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) trade information

Instantly SKLZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0300 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -86.81% year-to-date, but still up 1.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) is 2.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.07 day(s).

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) estimates and forecasts

Skillz Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.22 percent over the past six months and at a -20.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 48.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -30.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $51.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Skillz Inc. to make $49.54 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -54.50%.

SKLZ Dividends

Skillz Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 27.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.27% of Skillz Inc. shares, and 48.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.88%. Skillz Inc. stock is held by 283 institutions, with Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.54% of the shares, which is about 22.91 million shares worth $28.41 million.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC, with 6.17% or 21.63 million shares worth $26.82 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 6.89 million shares worth $7.03 million, making up 1.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3.62 million shares worth around $4.48 million, which represents about 1.03% of the total shares outstanding.