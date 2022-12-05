Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE)

In the last trading session, 5.62 million shares of the Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) were traded, and its beta was 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.72, and it changed around $0.07 or 4.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $358.00M. RIDE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.58, offering almost -166.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.42% since then. We note from Lordstown Motors Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.99 million.

Lordstown Motors Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended RIDE as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lordstown Motors Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

Instantly RIDE has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7600 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.14% year-to-date, but still up 29.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) is -4.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.06 day(s).

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

Lordstown Motors Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.01 percent over the past six months and at a 51.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 42.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.50% in the next quarter.

2 analysts expect Lordstown Motors Corp. to make $4.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Lordstown Motors Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -77.00% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -13.88% per year for the next five years.

RIDE Dividends

Lordstown Motors Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.08% of Lordstown Motors Corp. shares, and 30.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.18%. Lordstown Motors Corp. stock is held by 203 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.15% of the shares, which is about 10.6 million shares worth $16.75 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 4.66% or 9.6 million shares worth $15.17 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 7.69 million shares worth $14.07 million, making up 3.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.43 million shares worth around $7.0 million, which represents about 2.15% of the total shares outstanding.