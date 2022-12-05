Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE)

In today’s recent session, 7.65 million shares of the KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.27, and it changed around -$1.34 or -7.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.00B. BEKE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.85, offering almost -52.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.07% since then. We note from KE Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.52 million.

KE Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended BEKE as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. KE Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Instantly BEKE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.44 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.48% year-to-date, but still up 23.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is 61.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $151.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BEKE is forecast to be at a low of $107.14 and a high of $215.68. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1225.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -558.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

KE Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 23.15 percent over the past six months and at a -30.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -10.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -23.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.35 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect KE Holdings Inc. to make $2.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.47 billion and $1.74 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.90%.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 30.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of KE Holdings Inc. shares, and 41.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.74%. KE Holdings Inc. stock is held by 414 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 3.16% of the shares, which is about 38.28 million shares worth $624.28 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 2.55% or 30.94 million shares worth $504.62 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 17.31 million shares worth $282.29 million, making up 1.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 8.46 million shares worth around $138.06 million, which represents about 0.70% of the total shares outstanding.