Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK)

In the last trading session, 2.22 million shares of the CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) were traded, and its beta was 3.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.28, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $108.30M. CLSK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.09, offering almost -649.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.84% since then. We note from CleanSpark Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.91 million.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Instantly CLSK has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.35 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -76.05% year-to-date, but still up 2.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) is -23.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.96 day(s).

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

CleanSpark Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.07 percent over the past six months and at a -14.63% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -173.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -165.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 181.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $25.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect CleanSpark Inc. to make $35.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $27.14 million and $41.24 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -12.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.90%.

CLSK Dividends

CleanSpark Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 14.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.24% of CleanSpark Inc. shares, and 36.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.51%. CleanSpark Inc. stock is held by 158 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 59.90% of the shares, which is about 2.92 million shares worth $6.66 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 47.32% or 2.31 million shares worth $5.26 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.1 million shares worth $2.52 million, making up 22.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $2.24 million, which represents about 20.15% of the total shares outstanding.