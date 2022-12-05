Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO)

In the last trading session, 1.31 million shares of the BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) were traded, and its beta was 0.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.47, and it changed around $0.24 or 2.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.38B. BBIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.14, offering almost -355.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.41% since then. We note from BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 million.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information

Instantly BBIO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.64 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.23% year-to-date, but still up 10.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) is -4.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.15 day(s).

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) estimates and forecasts

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 31.16 percent over the past six months and at a 15.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect BridgeBio Pharma Inc. to make $8.88 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.89 million and $1.69 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -57.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 424.20%.

BBIO Dividends

BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.47% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares, and 98.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.80%. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. stock is held by 254 institutions, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 20.78% of the shares, which is about 31.06 million shares worth $294.15 million.

Viking Global Investors, L.P., with 17.81% or 26.62 million shares worth $252.1 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 5.71 million shares worth $54.09 million, making up 3.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.06 million shares worth around $28.96 million, which represents about 2.05% of the total shares outstanding.