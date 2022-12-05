Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) Stock Forecast: $10.00 Per Share In 2022 With Positive Signs

In today’s recent session, 0.87 million shares of the Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.69, and it changed around $0.31 or 22.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $236.39M. FRGE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.50, offering almost -2710.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.44% since then. We note from Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 803.35K.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended FRGE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Forge Global Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) trade information

Instantly FRGE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 22.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6500 on Friday, 12/02/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -2.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -85.98% year-to-date, but still down -7.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) is -8.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRGE is forecast to be at a low of $1.75 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -491.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Forge Global Holdings Inc. to make $20.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

FRGE Dividends

Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.77% of Forge Global Holdings Inc. shares, and 24.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.59%. Forge Global Holdings Inc. stock is held by 41 institutions, with Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.02% of the shares, which is about 8.61 million shares worth $89.61 million.

Wells Fargo & Company, with 1.47% or 2.52 million shares worth $26.19 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.36 million shares worth $14.17 million, making up 0.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $5.35 million, which represents about 0.30% of the total shares outstanding.