Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of FFIE Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 18.42 million shares of the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.31, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $139.98M. FFIE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.85, offering almost -2432.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.23% since then. We note from Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 27.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.10 million.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FFIE as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.37 for the current quarter.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Instantly FFIE has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3850 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.15% year-to-date, but still down -3.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) is -44.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 43.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FFIE is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3125.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3125.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 51.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 31.40% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. to make $26.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 15.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.23% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, and 20.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.04%. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock is held by 153 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.92% of the shares, which is about 7.55 million shares worth $19.63 million.

Anatole Investment Management Ltd, with 1.53% or 6.0 million shares worth $15.6 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.82 million shares worth $7.33 million, making up 0.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.31 million shares worth around $6.01 million, which represents about 0.59% of the total shares outstanding.