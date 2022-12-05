Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.35, and it changed around $0.12 or 9.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.80M. DUO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.57, offering almost -608.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.56% since then. We note from Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 93690.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 829.72K.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DUO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) trade information

Instantly DUO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4800 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -82.37% year-to-date, but still up 11.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) is -1.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $191.32, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DUO is forecast to be at a low of $191.32 and a high of $191.32. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -14071.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14071.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -56.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $26.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Fangdd Network Group Ltd. to make $18.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -79.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.30%.

DUO Dividends

Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 06 and December 08.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.39% of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. shares, and 0.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.88%. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. stock is held by 2 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.69% of the shares, which is about 26066.0 shares worth $35710.0.

UBS Group AG, with 0.05% or 1721.0 shares worth $2357.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2821.0 shares worth $3864.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.