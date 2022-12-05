Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.63 million shares of the Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) were traded, and its beta was 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.11, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.30M. GMBL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.25, offering almost -4672.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.18% since then. We note from Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.44 million.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GMBL as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) trade information

Instantly GMBL has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1282 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -96.75% year-to-date, but still down -0.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) is -10.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GMBL is forecast to be at a low of $0.15 and a high of $0.15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -36.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -36.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -500.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 93.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -19.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group Inc. to make $11.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -31.20%.

GMBL Dividends

Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 24.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.87% of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. shares, and 4.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.36%. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stock is held by 45 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.82% of the shares, which is about 0.67 million shares worth $0.28 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 6.72% or 0.42 million shares worth $0.17 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.3 million shares worth $0.12 million, making up 4.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $45931.0, which represents about 1.80% of the total shares outstanding.