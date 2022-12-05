Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 0.48 million shares of the Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $54.35, and it changed around -$1.68 or -3.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.46B. ESTC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $130.68, offering almost -140.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $50.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.4% since then. We note from Elastic N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Elastic N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ESTC as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Elastic N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) trade information

Instantly ESTC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 61.40 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.48% year-to-date, but still down -4.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) is -2.78% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ESTC is forecast to be at a low of $52.00 and a high of $136.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -150.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) estimates and forecasts

Elastic N.V. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.15 percent over the past six months and at a 12.12% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $261.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Elastic N.V. to make $277.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.10%. Elastic N.V. earnings are expected to increase by -48.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 2.80% per year for the next five years.

ESTC Dividends

Elastic N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 06.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.45% of Elastic N.V. shares, and 81.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.55%. Elastic N.V. stock is held by 468 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.59% of the shares, which is about 7.21 million shares worth $488.09 million.

FMR, LLC, with 6.19% or 5.89 million shares worth $398.56 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.2 million shares worth $149.09 million, making up 2.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.89 million shares worth around $127.68 million, which represents about 1.98% of the total shares outstanding.