Could Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 10.32 million shares of the Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.67, and it changed around $2.4 or 5.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.27B. COIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $305.32, offering almost -540.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $40.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.81% since then. We note from Coinbase Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.09 million.

Coinbase Global Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended COIN as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Coinbase Global Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.4 for the current quarter.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Instantly COIN has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 47.70 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -81.11% year-to-date, but still up 7.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is -21.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.39 day(s).

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Coinbase Global Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.52 percent over the past six months and at a -178.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -248.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -167.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -56.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $659.88 million in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect Coinbase Global Inc. to make $725.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -70.90%.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.83% of Coinbase Global Inc. shares, and 58.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.53%. Coinbase Global Inc. stock is held by 863 institutions, with AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.14% of the shares, which is about 10.86 million shares worth $510.84 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.04% or 10.68 million shares worth $501.99 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.87 million shares worth $314.37 million, making up 2.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.09 million shares worth around $192.18 million, which represents about 2.31% of the total shares outstanding.