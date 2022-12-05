Could bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 5.59 million shares of the bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.49, and it changed around $0.88 or 11.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $630.89M. BLUE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.70, offering almost -37.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.2% since then. We note from bluebird bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.77 million.

bluebird bio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended BLUE as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. bluebird bio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.12 for the current quarter.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) trade information

Instantly BLUE has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.50 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.02% year-to-date, but still up 11.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) is 34.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.33, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -15.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLUE is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -17.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 64.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) estimates and forecasts

bluebird bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 185.86 percent over the past six months and at a 46.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 64.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 79.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 392.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect bluebird bio Inc. to make $18.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $37.6 million and $1.61 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -97.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,025.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.90%. bluebird bio Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 9.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 56.40% per year for the next five years.

BLUE Dividends

bluebird bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 06.

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.17% of bluebird bio Inc. shares, and 82.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.17%. bluebird bio Inc. stock is held by 234 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.96% of the shares, which is about 6.14 million shares worth $25.42 million.

Tang Capital Management, LLC, with 7.66% or 5.91 million shares worth $24.47 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 10.56 million shares worth $66.87 million, making up 13.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held roughly 5.7 million shares worth around $23.08 million, which represents about 7.39% of the total shares outstanding.