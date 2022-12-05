Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 1.21 million shares of the Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.13, and it changed around $0.0 or 2.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.01M. CRBP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.87, offering almost -569.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.08% since then. We note from Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.01 million.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) trade information

Instantly CRBP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2264 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 42.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -78.71% year-to-date, but still up 14.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) is 3.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.22 day(s).

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) estimates and forecasts

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.90 percent over the past six months and at a 27.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.50% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.30%.

CRBP Dividends

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.48% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares, and 19.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.10%. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock is held by 74 institutions, with Knoll Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 26.61% of the shares, which is about 5.05 million shares worth $0.68 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 24.84% or 4.71 million shares worth $0.64 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.71 million shares worth $0.64 million, making up 24.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.43 million shares worth around $0.33 million, which represents about 12.83% of the total shares outstanding.