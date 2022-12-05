Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.90, and it changed around $0.3 or 3.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.61B. CD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.08, offering almost -14.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.53% since then. We note from Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

Instantly CD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.95% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.98 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.33% year-to-date, but still up 18.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) is 36.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.41 day(s).

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CD is forecast to be at a low of $63.49 and a high of $93.72. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1086.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -703.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Chindata Group Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.83 percent over the past six months and at a 78.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $153.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Chindata Group Holdings Limited to make $158.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.50%.

CD Dividends

Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 22.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.64% of Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares, and 45.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.81%. Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock is held by 141 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.98% of the shares, which is about 11.17 million shares worth $86.71 million.

Sylebra Capital Ltd, with 3.86% or 7.21 million shares worth $55.94 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 6.29 million shares worth $48.82 million, making up 3.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd held roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $11.92 million, which represents about 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.