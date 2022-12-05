Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 14.93 million shares of the Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) were traded, and its beta was 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.44, and it changed around $0.06 or 4.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $471.60M. GOEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.51, offering almost -699.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.17% since then. We note from Canoo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.05 million.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

Instantly GOEV has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4850 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -81.35% year-to-date, but still up 27.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) is 9.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.54 day(s).

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) estimates and forecasts

Canoo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.63 percent over the past six months and at a -22.37% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 41.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.20% in the next quarter.

1 analysts expect Canoo Inc. to make $25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

GOEV Dividends

Canoo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.75% of Canoo Inc. shares, and 31.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.94%. Canoo Inc. stock is held by 210 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 5.08% of the shares, which is about 16.78 million shares worth $24.16 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.96% or 9.78 million shares worth $14.09 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 6.13 million shares worth $8.83 million, making up 1.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 4.86 million shares worth around $7.0 million, which represents about 1.47% of the total shares outstanding.