Can Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.45 million shares of the Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) were traded, and its beta was 2.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.08, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $165.30M. DBD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.00, offering almost -428.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.17% since then. We note from Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) trade information

Instantly DBD has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.31 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.02% year-to-date, but still down -9.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is -7.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DBD is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -140.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -44.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) estimates and forecasts

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.73 percent over the past six months and at a -226.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -29.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 766.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $843.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated to make $979.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.04 billion and $1.06 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -18.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.00%. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by 71.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 3.00% per year for the next five years.

DBD Dividends

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 13.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.70% of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares, and 83.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.00%. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stock is held by 238 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.97% of the shares, which is about 11.04 million shares worth $25.07 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.81% or 5.39 million shares worth $12.23 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5.42 million shares worth $13.22 million, making up 6.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.21 million shares worth around $5.01 million, which represents about 2.79% of the total shares outstanding.