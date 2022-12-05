Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 25.12 million shares of the Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) were traded, and its beta was -1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.11, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $79.07M. CEI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.98, offering almost -1700.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.09% since then. We note from Camber Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 36.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.85 million.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) trade information

Instantly CEI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1200 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -87.16% year-to-date, but still up 1.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) is -18.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.67 day(s).

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $781250.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 100.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CEI is forecast to be at a low of $781250.00 and a high of $781250.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -710227172.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -710227172.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) estimates and forecasts

CEI Dividends

Camber Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 14.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.10% of Camber Energy Inc. shares, and 6.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.99%. Camber Energy Inc. stock is held by 57 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.32% of the shares, which is about 16.9 million shares worth $6.71 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.29% or 6.55 million shares worth $2.6 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 10.96 million shares worth $4.36 million, making up 2.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 5.38 million shares worth around $2.14 million, which represents about 1.06% of the total shares outstanding.