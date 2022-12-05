Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Shares Could Drop Up To -41639.13%

In the last trading session, 3.98 million shares of the Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) were traded, and its beta was 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.46, and it changed around -$0.02 or -4.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.00M. BRQS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.19, offering almost -1680.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.35% since then. We note from Borqs Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.97 million.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

Instantly BRQS has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5480 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -92.28% year-to-date, but still down -8.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) is -34.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $192.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRQS is forecast to be at a low of $192.00 and a high of $192.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -41639.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -41639.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 71.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $28.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Borqs Technologies Inc. to make $73.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2018. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.30%.

BRQS Dividends

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.58% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares, and 1.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.61%. Borqs Technologies Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.06% of the shares, which is about 93774.0 shares worth $0.16 million.

Pathstone Family Office, LLC, with 0.04% or 54275.0 shares worth $90639.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 7859.0 shares worth $13124.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.