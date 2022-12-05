Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOR) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.25, and it changed around $0.01 or 5.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.94M. BIOR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.05, offering almost -1120.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.0% since then. We note from Biora Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) trade information

Instantly BIOR has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2600 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -87.81% year-to-date, but still up 5.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) is -25.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.4 day(s).

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) estimates and forecasts

Biora Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -68.16 percent over the past six months and at a 89.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 84.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 87.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -99.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $50k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Biora Therapeutics Inc. to make $40k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -90.80%.

BIOR Dividends

Biora Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.29% of Biora Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 28.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.70%. Biora Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 55 institutions, with Athyrium Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 16.00% of the shares, which is about 29.86 million shares worth $20.9 million.

Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, with 3.50% or 6.54 million shares worth $4.58 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.88 million shares worth $2.71 million, making up 2.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $1.16 million, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.