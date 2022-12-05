BBBY Stock Forecast 2022: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 20.64%

In today’s recent session, 11.29 million shares of the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.73, and it changed around $0.13 or 3.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $312.01M. BBBY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.06, offering almost -705.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.96, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.64% since then. We note from Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.35 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 9 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended BBBY as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.84 for the current quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

Instantly BBBY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.14 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.31% year-to-date, but still up 11.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is -10.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.38 day(s).

Analyst projections state that BBBY is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $7.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -101.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 46.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.56 percent over the past six months and at a -808.16% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -636.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -20.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -23.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.44 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. to make $1.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.88 billion and $2.05 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -23.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -17.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.80%.

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 04 and January 09.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.39% of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, and 54.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.82%. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock is held by 288 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 14.29% of the shares, which is about 11.49 million shares worth $43.3 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.21% or 8.21 million shares worth $30.94 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5.07 million shares worth $19.1 million, making up 6.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.93 million shares worth around $7.27 million, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.