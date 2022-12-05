Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 3.6 million shares of the Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) were traded, and its beta was 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.25, and it changed around $0.05 or 4.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $104.20M. AVYA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.65, offering almost -1632.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.0% since then. We note from Avaya Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.79 million.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) trade information

Instantly AVYA has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2900 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -93.69% year-to-date, but still up 9.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) is -20.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.94 day(s).

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) estimates and forecasts

Avaya Holdings Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -75.73 percent over the past six months and at a -89.87% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -10.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -132.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -135.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $585.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp. to make $597.83 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $760 million and $713 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -23.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -16.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.40%. Avaya Holdings Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 97.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.30% per year for the next five years.

AVYA Dividends

Avaya Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 05 and December 07.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.79% of Avaya Holdings Corp. shares, and 65.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.04%. Avaya Holdings Corp. stock is held by 203 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.56% of the shares, which is about 8.36 million shares worth $10.46 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.46% or 7.15 million shares worth $8.93 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 6.75 million shares worth $8.44 million, making up 6.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.34 million shares worth around $2.92 million, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.