Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 7.7 million shares of the Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) were traded, and its beta was 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.85, and it changed around $0.1 or 5.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $328.10M. ARDX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.19, offering almost -18.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.51% since then. We note from Ardelyx Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.53 million.

Ardelyx Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ARDX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ardelyx Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) trade information

Instantly ARDX has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8900 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 68.18% year-to-date, but still up 0.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) is 17.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.18, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARDX is forecast to be at a low of $1.60 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -332.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) estimates and forecasts

Ardelyx Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 187.58 percent over the past six months and at a 65.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 59.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 72.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Ardelyx Inc. to make $9.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.25 million and $1.03 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 213.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 810.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.50%. Ardelyx Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -44.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

ARDX Dividends

Ardelyx Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.65% of Ardelyx Inc. shares, and 35.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.76%. Ardelyx Inc. stock is held by 102 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.39% of the shares, which is about 5.24 million shares worth $3.09 million.

Point72 Asset Management, L.P., with 3.23% or 5.0 million shares worth $2.95 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Unified Series Trust-Appleseed Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.89 million shares worth $2.29 million, making up 2.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Unified Series Trust-Appleseed Fund held roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $1.46 million, which represents about 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.