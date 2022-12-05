Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 45.57 million shares of the Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) were traded, and its beta was 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.05, and it changed around $3.18 or 35.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $691.55M. AVXL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.24, offering almost -67.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.83% since then. We note from Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AVXL as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) trade information

Instantly AVXL has showed a green trend with a performance of 35.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.23 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.51% year-to-date, but still up 1.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) is 2.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.26 day(s).

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) estimates and forecasts

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 40.44 percent over the past six months and at a 56.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -28.60% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.60%.

AVXL Dividends

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 13.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.02% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares, and 32.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.82%. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. stock is held by 216 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.87% of the shares, which is about 5.35 million shares worth $53.6 million.

State Street Corporation, with 5.76% or 4.49 million shares worth $44.94 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.98 million shares worth $30.77 million, making up 3.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.21 million shares worth around $22.1 million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.