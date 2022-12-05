AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 19.85 million shares of the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.00, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.22B. APE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.50, offering almost -950.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.0% since then. We note from AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 32.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.58 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) trade information

Instantly APE has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -83.41% year-to-date, but still down -18.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) is -41.78% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.99 day(s).

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) estimates and forecasts

APE Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, and 5.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.82%. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock is held by 74 institutions, with DnB Asset Management AS being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.02% of the shares, which is about 80805.0 shares worth $0.22 million.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC, with 0.01% or 60100.0 shares worth $0.16 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 0.22 million shares worth $1.07 million, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI ACWI ETF held roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.4 million, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.