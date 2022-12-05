Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) were traded, and its beta was 0.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.28, and it changed around $0.49 or 4.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $530.39M. ALT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.49, offering almost -108.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.05% since then. We note from Altimmune Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.32 million.

Altimmune Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ALT as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Altimmune Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.5 for the current quarter.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

Instantly ALT has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.33 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.14% year-to-date, but still up 24.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) is -4.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALT is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -343.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) estimates and forecasts

Altimmune Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 107.35 percent over the past six months and at a 9.66% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 38.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -60.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $870k in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Altimmune Inc. to make $870k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -73.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.70%.

ALT Dividends

Altimmune Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.71% of Altimmune Inc. shares, and 82.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.86%. Altimmune Inc. stock is held by 149 institutions, with Tang Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.34% of the shares, which is about 3.6 million shares worth $42.13 million.

Nuveen Asset Management, with 6.25% or 3.06 million shares worth $35.85 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.26 million shares worth $41.58 million, making up 6.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account held roughly 1.94 million shares worth around $22.72 million, which represents about 3.96% of the total shares outstanding.