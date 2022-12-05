Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) were traded, and its beta was 2.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.06, and it changed around $0.12 or 12.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.20M. KERN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.00, offering almost -4333.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.64% since then. We note from Akerna Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 612.90K.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) trade information

Instantly KERN has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0800 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -96.97% year-to-date, but still up 15.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) is -46.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.28 day(s).

Akerna Corp. (KERN) estimates and forecasts

Akerna Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -87.55 percent over the past six months and at a 80.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.41 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Akerna Corp. to make $6.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.14 million and $6.63 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.30%.

KERN Dividends

Akerna Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.11% of Akerna Corp. shares, and 12.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.01%. Akerna Corp. stock is held by 57 institutions, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.42% of the shares, which is about 1.95 million shares worth $0.27 million.

Perkins Capital Management, Inc., with 2.39% or 1.92 million shares worth $0.17 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.51 million shares worth $70548.0, making up 0.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $41016.0, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.