Why RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

RXO Inc. (NYSE:RXO)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.69, to imply a decrease of -1.11% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The RXO share’s 52-week high remains $25.50, putting it -36.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.75. The company has a valuation of $2.07B, with an average of 0.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for RXO Inc. (RXO), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RXO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

RXO Inc. (NYSE:RXO) trade information

After registering a -1.11% downside in the last session, RXO Inc. (RXO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.20 this Friday, 12/02/22, dropping -1.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.89%, and 16.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.00%.

RXO Inc. (RXO) estimates and forecasts

RXO Dividends

RXO Inc. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. RXO Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.