View Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) Gain Of 14.75 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.40. The VIEW share’s 52-week high remains $5.03, putting it -259.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $312.70M, with an average of 0.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.31 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for View Inc. (VIEW), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VIEW a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4800 this Friday, 12/02/22. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.24%, and 14.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.19%. Short interest in View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) saw shorts transact 15.49 million shares and set a 22.31 days time to cover.

View Inc. (VIEW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing View Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. View Inc. (VIEW) shares are -2.78% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.38% against 15.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 47.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $30.9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $38.6 million.

VIEW Dividends

View Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. View Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s Major holders

View Inc. insiders hold 14.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.21% of the shares at 100.75% float percentage. In total, 86.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 66.19 million shares (or 30.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $107.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. with 19.32 million shares, or about 8.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $31.3 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the View Inc. (VIEW) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 6.83 million shares. This is just over 3.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.32 million, or 1.06% of the shares, all valued at about 3.11 million.