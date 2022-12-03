Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) Down -78.62% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.44, to imply an increase of 0.64% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The VSTM share’s 52-week high remains $2.63, putting it -497.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.29. The company has a valuation of $89.99M, with an average of 0.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 0.64% upside in the last session, Verastem Inc. (VSTM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4656 this Friday, 12/02/22, jumping 0.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.82%, and 12.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -78.62%. Short interest in Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) saw shorts transact 2.28 million shares and set a 1.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.25, implying an increase of 89.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $5.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VSTM has been trading -1150.0% off suggested target high and -581.82% from its likely low.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Verastem Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Verastem Inc. (VSTM) shares are -67.05% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4.88% against 4.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30k.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 7.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.74% annually.

VSTM Dividends

Verastem Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Verastem Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s Major holders

Verastem Inc. insiders hold 0.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.09% of the shares at 62.66% float percentage. In total, 62.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 26.99 million shares (or 12.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.83 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BVF Inc. with 19.97 million shares, or about 9.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $8.75 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Verastem Inc. (VSTM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.2 million shares. This is just over 2.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.08 million, or 1.46% of the shares, all valued at about 1.35 million.