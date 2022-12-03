Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX: TMQ) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.10. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.61, to imply an increase of 5.56% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The TMQ share’s 52-week high remains $1.78, putting it -191.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.51. The company has a valuation of $124.09M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 213.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TMQ a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ) trade information

After registering a 5.56% upside in the last session, Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6224 this Friday, 12/02/22, jumping 5.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.41%, and 10.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.21%. Short interest in Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ) saw shorts transact 0.26 million shares and set a 0.99 days time to cover.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Trilogy Metals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) shares are -44.30% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.00% against 6.00%.

TMQ Dividends

Trilogy Metals Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 09 and February 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ)’s Major holders

Trilogy Metals Inc. insiders hold 19.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.37% of the shares at 57.92% float percentage. In total, 46.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Paulson & Company, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 14.33 million shares (or 9.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with 10.51 million shares, or about 7.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $7.96 million.

We also have John Hancock Inv Tr-Diversified Real Assets Fund and Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, John Hancock Inv Tr-Diversified Real Assets Fund holds roughly 0.78 million shares. This is just over 0.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.6 million, or 0.41% of the shares, all valued at about 0.59 million.