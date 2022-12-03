This Week’s -3.35% Loss In Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) Taught Us Something New

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.75, to imply a decrease of -0.27% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The ARLO share’s 52-week high remains $11.79, putting it -214.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.93. The company has a valuation of $336.04M, with an average of 0.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 676.20K shares over the past 3 months.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) trade information

After registering a -0.27% downside in the last session, Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.93 this Friday, 12/02/22, dropping -0.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.35%, and -23.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.25%. Short interest in Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) saw shorts transact 2.45 million shares and set a 4.57 days time to cover.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arlo Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) shares are -49.05% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -18.18% against 4.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -62.50% this quarter before falling -350.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $127.38 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $138.64 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $106.24 million and $142.86 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.90% before dropping -3.00% in the following quarter.

ARLO Dividends

Arlo Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arlo Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)’s Major holders

Arlo Technologies Inc. insiders hold 3.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.02% of the shares at 76.69% float percentage. In total, 74.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 13.13 million shares (or 14.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $82.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.23 million shares, or about 7.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $39.03 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 6.39 million shares. This is just over 7.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.81 million, or 3.21% of the shares, all valued at about 19.76 million.