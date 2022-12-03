There Has Been A 5.84% Incline For Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT). So What’s Next?

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s traded shares stood at 0.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.68, to imply an increase of 5.84% or $0.81 in intraday trading. The IMVT share’s 52-week high remains $14.30, putting it 2.59% up since that peak but still an impressive 78.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.14. The company has a valuation of $1.82B, with an average of 0.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Immunovant Inc. (IMVT), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give IMVT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.39.

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

After registering a 5.84% upside in the last session, Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.71 this Friday, 12/02/22, jumping 5.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.04%, and 31.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 72.30%. Short interest in Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) saw shorts transact 3.03 million shares and set a 1.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.00, implying a decrease of -12.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IMVT has been trading -104.36% off suggested target high and 72.75% from its likely low.

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Immunovant Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) shares are 224.06% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.09% against 4.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -11.40% this quarter before falling -13.90% for the next one.

IMVT Dividends

Immunovant Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 02 and February 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Immunovant Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

Immunovant Inc. insiders hold 58.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.50% of the shares at 91.11% float percentage. In total, 37.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Deep Track Capital, LP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.46 million shares (or 8.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $36.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Eventide Asset Management LLC with 5.37 million shares, or about 4.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $20.95 million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund holds roughly 5.37 million shares. This is just over 4.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.25 million, or 1.07% of the shares, all valued at about 4.87 million.