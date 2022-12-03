The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE)’s -7.94-Percent Loss Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.71, to imply an increase of 6.53% or $2.19 in intraday trading. The PLCE share’s 52-week high remains $94.75, putting it -165.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.20. The company has a valuation of $487.44M, with an average of 0.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 504.39K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PLCE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.79.

The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) trade information

After registering a 6.53% upside in the last session, The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 38.88 this Friday, 12/02/22, jumping 6.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.94%, and -6.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.96%. Short interest in The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) saw shorts transact 2.28 million shares and set a 4.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.00, implying an increase of 24.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $41.00 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLCE has been trading -40.02% off suggested target high and -14.81% from its likely low.

The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Children’s Place Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) shares are -21.19% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -57.91% against -14.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -30.20% this quarter before falling -23.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $499.17 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $479.8 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 231.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -7.10% annually.

PLCE Dividends

The Children’s Place Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 16 and November 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Children’s Place Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s Major holders

The Children’s Place Inc. insiders hold 4.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 111.38% of the shares at 116.50% float percentage. In total, 111.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.09 million shares (or 16.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $81.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 1.31 million shares, or about 10.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $50.87 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 0.95 million shares. This is just over 7.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.89 million, or 6.79% of the shares, all valued at about 38.37 million.