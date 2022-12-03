TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) Is Currently -109.68 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.24. The GLG share’s 52-week high remains $2.60, putting it -109.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.76. The company has a valuation of $69.04M, with an average of 0.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 185.65K shares over the past 3 months.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3000 this Friday, 12/02/22. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.00%, and 11.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.26%. Short interest in TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) saw shorts transact 95140.0 shares and set a 0.35 days time to cover.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $300.00, implying an increase of 99.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $300.00 and $300.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GLG has been trading -24093.55% off suggested target high and -24093.55% from its likely low.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) estimates and forecasts

GLG Dividends

TD Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on June 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TD Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders

TD Holdings Inc. insiders hold 33.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.12% of the shares at 0.17% float percentage. In total, 0.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management Llc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 34273.0 shares (or 0.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $42498.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp. with 16849.0 shares, or about 0.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $20892.0.

Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 2626.0 shares. This is just over 0.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3256.0