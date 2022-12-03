SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) Is Worth A Gamble At $9.22

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.22, to imply an increase of 0.33% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The STKL share’s 52-week high remains $11.67, putting it -26.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.22. The company has a valuation of $973.45M, with an average of 1.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) trade information

After registering a 0.33% upside in the last session, SunOpta Inc. (STKL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.09 this Friday, 12/02/22, jumping 0.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.17%, and -16.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.66%. Short interest in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) saw shorts transact 4.67 million shares and set a 5.42 days time to cover.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SunOpta Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SunOpta Inc. (STKL) shares are 20.84% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 400.00% against 7.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -100.00% this quarter before jumping 300.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $308.06 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $320.9 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 87.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

STKL Dividends

SunOpta Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SunOpta Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)’s Major holders

SunOpta Inc. insiders hold 3.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.62% of the shares at 83.30% float percentage. In total, 80.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Oaktree Capital Management Lp. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 20.73 million shares (or 18.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $161.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Engaged Capital, LLC with 6.09 million shares, or about 5.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $47.4 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SunOpta Inc. (STKL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 2.14 million shares. This is just over 1.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.91 million, or 1.74% of the shares, all valued at about 16.81 million.