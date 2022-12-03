Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) Surged 37.32% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.77, to imply an increase of 50.11% or $2.26 in intraday trading. The STG share’s 52-week high remains $7.00, putting it -3.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.16. The company has a valuation of $94.17M, with an average of 15660.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.55K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Sell for Sunlands Technology Group (STG), translating to a mean rating of 4.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give STG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) trade information

After registering a 50.11% upside in the last session, Sunlands Technology Group (STG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.77 this Friday, 12/02/22, jumping 50.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 69.67%, and 79.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.77%. Short interest in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) saw shorts transact 17840.0 shares and set a 3.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $85.80, implying an increase of 92.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $85.80 and $85.80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STG has been trading -1167.36% off suggested target high and -1167.36% from its likely low.

Sunlands Technology Group (STG) estimates and forecasts

STG Dividends

Sunlands Technology Group has its next earnings report out between November 21 and November 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sunlands Technology Group has a forward dividend ratio of 1.36, with the share yield ticking at 20.09% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)’s Major holders

Sunlands Technology Group insiders hold 7.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.68% of the shares at 3.97% float percentage. In total, 3.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HSBC Holdings Plc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 3.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 810.0 shares, or about 0.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $4122.0.

Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund holds roughly 1364.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5715.0