Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) After -172.5% Decline From High?

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.40, to imply a decrease of -2.61% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The DRRX share’s 52-week high remains $1.09, putting it -172.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $89.61M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 216.86K shares over the past 3 months.

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) trade information

After registering a -2.61% downside in the last session, DURECT Corporation (DRRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4850 this Friday, 12/02/22, dropping -2.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.90%, and -28.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -59.54%. Short interest in DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) saw shorts transact 3.06 million shares and set a 13.66 days time to cover.

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DURECT Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. DURECT Corporation (DRRX) shares are -17.75% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 6.25% against 11.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 75.00% this quarter before falling -66.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 51.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $12.99 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.12 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.95 million and $7.3 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 566.20% before dropping -43.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -124.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

DRRX Dividends

DURECT Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DURECT Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s Major holders

DURECT Corporation insiders hold 1.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.57% of the shares at 46.34% float percentage. In total, 45.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bleichroeder LP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 26.41 million shares (or 11.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lion Point Capital, LP with 13.03 million shares, or about 5.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $6.23 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DURECT Corporation (DRRX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.41 million shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.19 million, or 1.40% of the shares, all valued at about 1.53 million.