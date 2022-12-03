Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) Friday – Up 13.64% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.22, to imply a decrease of -5.15% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The REVB share’s 52-week high remains $11.29, putting it -5031.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $5.14M, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

After registering a -5.15% downside in the last session, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2433 this Friday, 12/02/22, dropping -5.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.64%, and -10.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -97.85%. Short interest in Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) saw shorts transact 0.79 million shares and set a 1.11 days time to cover.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Revelation Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) shares are -54.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 43.59% against 4.70%.

REVB Dividends

Revelation Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Revelation Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders

Revelation Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 26.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.70% of the shares at 30.94% float percentage. In total, 22.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Monashee Investment Management LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.82 million shares (or 3.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citigroup Inc. with 0.26 million shares, or about 1.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.29 million.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund holds roughly 0.12 million shares. This is just over 0.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1542.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 1711.0.