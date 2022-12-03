Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) On Friday – Up 36.51% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.49, to imply a decrease of -0.19% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The RELY share’s 52-week high remains $23.15, putting it -120.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.66. The company has a valuation of $1.66B, with an average of 0.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -0.19% downside in the last session, Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.86 this Friday, 12/02/22, dropping -0.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.60%, and -2.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.13%. Short interest in Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) saw shorts transact 4.89 million shares and set a 3.76 days time to cover.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Remitly Global Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) shares are -14.92% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -23.44% against 7.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 65.90% this quarter before falling -50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 37.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $162.86 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $173.95 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $108.78 million and $135.25 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 49.70% before jumping 28.60% in the following quarter.

RELY Dividends

Remitly Global Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Remitly Global Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)’s Major holders

Remitly Global Inc. insiders hold 19.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.97% of the shares at 79.32% float percentage. In total, 63.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Naspers Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 37.34 million shares (or 22.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $286.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Generation Investment Management LLP with 11.08 million shares, or about 6.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $84.84 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.44 million shares. This is just over 1.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.18 million, or 1.30% of the shares, all valued at about 16.7 million.