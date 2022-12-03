Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) Has Fallen -32.17% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s traded shares stood at 0.75 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $60.52, to imply an increase of 10.10% or $5.55 in intraday trading. The PLL share’s 52-week high remains $79.99, putting it -32.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.08. The company has a valuation of $1.09B, with an average of 0.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 447.20K shares over the past 3 months.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) trade information

After registering a 10.10% upside in the last session, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 61.26 this Friday, 12/02/22, jumping 10.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.74%, and 4.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.36%. Short interest in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) saw shorts transact 2.19 million shares and set a 5.22 days time to cover.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -4,200.00% this quarter before jumping 46.30% for the next one.

PLL Dividends

Piedmont Lithium Inc. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s Major holders

Piedmont Lithium Inc. insiders hold 3.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.45% of the shares at 53.21% float percentage. In total, 51.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.59 million shares (or 8.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $57.79 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.26 million shares, or about 6.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $45.74 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF holds roughly 1.07 million shares. This is just over 5.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $57.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.5 million, or 2.78% of the shares, all valued at about 18.2 million.