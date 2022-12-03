Now Is The Time To Build A Position In United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA)

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.71, to imply an increase of 4.80% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The USEA share’s 52-week high remains $8.95, putting it -141.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 78.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.80. The company has a valuation of $26.60M, with an average of 0.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) trade information

After registering a 4.80% upside in the last session, United Maritime Corporation (USEA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.79 this Friday, 12/02/22, jumping 4.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.26%, and 52.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.93%. Short interest in United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) saw shorts transact 0.4 million shares and set a 0.44 days time to cover.

United Maritime Corporation (USEA) estimates and forecasts

USEA Dividends

United Maritime Corporation has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. United Maritime Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA)’s Major holders

United Maritime Corporation insiders hold 2.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.80% of the shares at 6.93% float percentage. In total, 6.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by National Bank of Canada/FI. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 160.0 shares (or 0.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $276.0.

We also have SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the United Maritime Corporation (USEA) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds roughly 813.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $991.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 608.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 741.0.